You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed in downtown St. Louis crash

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in downtown St. Louis.

4th and Spruce crash

One person was killed in a Thursday crash at 4th and Spruce in downtown St. Louis. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in downtown St. Louis.

The crash occurred between a semi-truck and pickup truck at 4th and Spruce before 11 a.m. One person was killed in the crash, police told News 4.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.