1 killed in downtown St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in downtown St. Louis.
The crash occurred between a semi-truck and pickup truck at 4th and Spruce before 11 a.m. One person was killed in the crash, police told News 4.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
