NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood early Saturday morning for a shooting.
Just past 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to the 3700 block of Penrose Street near Prairie Ave in the Fairgrounds neighborhood where they found one person dead and another shot in the foot.
People have not released the identity, gender or ages of the victims. Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.