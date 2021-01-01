COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Freezing rain overnight made roadways across the area slick.
Around 1 a.m. Friday near Collinsville at least five cars crashed on the overpass on southbound Interstate 255 between Interstate 55/70 and Interstate 64, right over Black Lane. News 4 has learned one person was killed when they were hit by a car at the location.
Also overnight, first responders were called to a 15 car crash on westbound Interstate 70 just before the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge near East St. Louis. There were also several cars that slid off the road.
In the City of St. louis, there were at least seven crashes within 30 minutes starting at 1:30 a.m.
