PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and four others were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Pagedale.
According to police, the crash occurred before 10 a.m. in the 6700 block of Page Avenue. Images from the scene showed at least two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Few other details have been released, but police said the people transported to the hospital suffered “serious injuries.” The road is still closed as of 11:50 a.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.
