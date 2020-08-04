ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed, and three other people were injured during an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
The call first came out as a shooting on the highway, but it is currently unknown if anyone was shot on Interstate 70. A News 4 photographer later saw a shot up vehicle crashed through a fence from the interstate onto Bircher around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said two of the shooting victims were in stable condition and one had critical injuries following the incident.
No suspect information has been released.
This story will be updated as details become available.
