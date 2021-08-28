O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A head-on crash on Highway K in O'Fallon, Mo. left one person dead and three people injured, including two teens, Friday.
Around 7:30 p.m., 36-year-old Benjamin Settle was driving his Chevrolet Impala northbound near O’Fallon Road when his car crossed into the opposite lanes. His car crashed into a Ford Explorer head-on, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Settle died at the scene.
A 64-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were injured in the collision.
