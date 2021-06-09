EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and two were injured in a Wednesday crash in East St. Louis.
The two-car crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Martin Luther King Drive at Collinsville Road. A red car sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with a gray vehicle.
The driver of the red car was pronounced dead at the scene. An Illinois State Police trooper on the scene told News 4 the deceased was a man in his 20's. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.
No other details have been released. This story will be updated as information develops.
