ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight crash in north St. Louis.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at North Grand and Montgomery. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation. No other details have been released regarding the crash or the deceased.
