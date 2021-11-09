Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in south St. Louis.

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in south St. Louis.

A delivery truck hit a support for a carport at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Clifton, causing the carport to collapse on three cars.  One person was inside one of the cars and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Several other cars were damaged.

