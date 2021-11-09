SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in south St. Louis.
A delivery truck hit a support for a carport at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Clifton, causing the carport to collapse on three cars. One person was inside one of the cars and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
3200blk of Clifton - MVA; vehicle into a building/carport & subsequent collapse onto vehicles. One person trapped; extrication underway. Collapse Rescue Task Force also responding. #STLCityTruck 35 is first due.Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/HAjhKh7xNK— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 9, 2021
Several other cars were damaged.
