There was shooting on Superior in Ferguson late Wednesday night. The shooting was reported before 9:30 p.m.

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Ferguson are working to figure out what led up to a shooting late Wednesday night.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Superior, which is not far from Elizabeth and Chambers. First responders on scene told News 4 the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No other details have been disclosed regarding the shooting or possible suspects.

