FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Ferguson are working to figure out what led up to a shooting late Wednesday night.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Superior, which is not far from Elizabeth and Chambers. First responders on scene told News 4 the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
No other details have been disclosed regarding the shooting or possible suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.