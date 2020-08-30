FLORISSANT, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- A person was arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting in Florissant.
A man was shot in the 2000 block of Aquaduct near New Halls Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m.
The victim's injuries are not life threatening but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
