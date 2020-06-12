STE. GENEVIEVE (KMOV.com) – One person was injured after a tractor trailer overturned in Ste. Genevieve County Friday morning.
The accident occurred on southbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 157, south of Bloomsdale, before 6:40 a.m. The trailer was hauling mail when it went off the roadway and overturned near a creek, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lanes of the interstate are closed for an undetermined amount of time, authorities said.
No other information has been released.
