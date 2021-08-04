ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A person was rushed to a local hospital after crashing into a South County medical supply store Wednesday overnight.
The single-car crash happened at 2 a.m. near Mueller Road and Lindbergh. Police said the car crashed into the MedieQuip supply store building.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
