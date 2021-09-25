WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Washington Park, Illinois early Friday morning.
Officers tell News 4 that a homicide occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Avon Place in Washington Park. Shortly after the shooting, Washington Park officers tried to stop a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle, but the driver kept going. Officers say during the chase, someone inside the car fired shots at them near 25th Street and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. Officers returned fire; no officers were hit, it is unknown if anyone in the suspect's car was hit. Police then terminated the chase after it went over the Stan Musial Bridge.
Around 2:00 a.m., the suspect's car crashed near the intersection of 4th Street and Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis. A man inside was taken into custody.
