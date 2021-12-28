1 in custody, 1 at-large in Wellston double shooting

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Arkansas man is facing charges in connection with shooting in Wellston left one person dead on Christmas Eve.
Cedric Maxwell, Jr, 28, of Pine Bluff. is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Homicide detectives were called to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King and Ogden around 1:30 a.m. where they found one person killed. Another person was critically injured. The man who died was identified Sunday as Derrick Brookfield, 58, of North City.
The Major Case Squad asked for assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest Friday. It is believed the driver may have information on the shooting, investigators said. Police are still looking for an accomplice the shooting, but authorities believe that suspect is not currently in the St. Louis area.
Investigators are searching got a brown sedan possibly linked to the shootings. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
Maxwell, Jr. is being held on a $1 million bond.
