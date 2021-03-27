ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is in critical condition following a double shooting south of downtown St. Louis overnight.
Officers found a 38-year-old man with several gunshot wounds near Tucker and Cass around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He told police he was shot near 4th Street and Lombard. Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting further. Neither victims have been identified.
