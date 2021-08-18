ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More children are testing positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
Wednesday morning, Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the Department of Public Health, announced that 1 in 5 new daily cases of COVID-19 is someone under the age of 18. She also said there are 283 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Children can catch and spread the Delta variant more easily than other COVID-19 variants, Schmidt said. She stressed that all eligible children and adults interacting with children need to get vaccinated because unvaccinated individuals are three times more likely to catch the coronavirus.
In St. Louis County, 53% of residents have gotten their first vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate for those between ages 12 and 19 is 42.9%.
