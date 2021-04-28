ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic is taking a clear toll on educators as one in 10 Missouri teachers are considering quitting their job.
Missouri State University's College of Education sent surveys to 67,000 public school educators. A little more than 8,000 responded.
Of those planning to retire or resign, 62% cited the pandemic as the reason.
