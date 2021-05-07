One person was taken to the hospital after a car with bullet hole was found crashed on Interstate 70 near Hanley in St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A shooting investigation was launched after a car with a bullet hole crashed in north St. Louis County.

A huge police presence was seen around midnight on westbound Interstate 70 near Hanley. A News 4 crew on the scene saw a bullet hole in a car that was crashed into the center median. One person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes known.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.