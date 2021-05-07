ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A shooting investigation was launched after a car with a bullet hole crashed in north St. Louis County.
A huge police presence was seen around midnight on westbound Interstate 70 near Hanley. A News 4 crew on the scene saw a bullet hole in a car that was crashed into the center median. One person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes known.
