JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is recovering at the hospital following an early morning fire in De Soto.
Around 2 a.m., a fire broke out at an apartment in the 1200 block of Cedar Valley Drive Wednesday. The Fire Chief told News 4 about 10 apartments were affected in the fire and first responders treated four other people on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
