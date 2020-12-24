ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot to death in north St. Louis City on Christmas Eve.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were found shot in the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. One was found inside a car, the other was found on the sidewalk.
This is between the Kingsway West and The Ville neighborhoods.
No other information was released.
