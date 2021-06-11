BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews rescued one person and are looking for another on the Big River in Jefferson County.
The High Ridge Fire District said teams were sent to Byrnes Mill City Park on Byrnes Mill Road for a water rescue on the Big River. Crews said one person was found and taken to an area hospital. Crews are still looking for a man in his mid-50s.
Byrnes Mill is south of High Ridge. Four people have drowned in the St. Louis region so far this year. Three of them were under 18.
