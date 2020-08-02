Ambulance Generic

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a South City shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., a 17-year-old boy arrived to a local hospital after being shot in the stomach near Cherokee Street and Louisiana Ave in the Benton Park West neighborhood. 

Officers canvassed the area and found a man shot to death inside a car. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) .

