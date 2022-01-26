1 shot, killed outside north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A double shooting outside of a north St. Louis bar left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
At 1 a.m., gunfire erupted near the Royal Palace at Natural Bridge and Lambdin. When police got there, one person was shot in the leg and another person dead with a gunshot to the head.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
In November, police were called to the bar for another shooting. A fight reportedly started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot. Two people were shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.