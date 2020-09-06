FLORISSANT, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- One person died following a 2-car crash in Florissant Saturday night, police said.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 8400 block of Lindbergh near Mescalero Ct.
One of the drivers died from their injuries and several people inside another car were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The names and condition of the victims have not been released. An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate further.
