ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One person died in a rollover crash in the Central West End on Christmas night, police say.
The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lindell.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other information was not made available.
