SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash that occurred on Watson Road in Shrewsbury Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. Someone driving west on Watson crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit another car head-on.
Police say the driver of the car going eastbound was killed and a passenger inside the same car was injured.
The wrong-way driver was also injured. Both surviving victims were taken were taken to a hospital.
