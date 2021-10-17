NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight triple shooting that left a woman dead.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave where two women and a man was shot. One woman was dead when police arrived.
Investigators are still working to discover what led up to the gunfire.
