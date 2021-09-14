ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash on northbound Interstate 270 in Sunset Hills.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle crash has closed at least two lanes of the interstate south of Interstate 44. The crash happened before 9 a.m.
The driver of the truck that hit the back of a semi-truck died in the crash. That person's identity has not been released.
