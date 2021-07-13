ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in south St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Winnebago and Ohio Ave in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police said the motorcycle was hit by a car and the driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Limited information has been released.
