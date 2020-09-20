NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at Lucas Hunt Village, which is on Burrwood Drive near Lucas and Hunt and I-70, just before 11:00 a.m.
A 25-year-old man was found fatally shot in the front courtyard of the apartment complex.
Authorities say the suspect and victim were related and got into an argument before the suspect fired shots.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
