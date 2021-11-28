NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash that occurred on I-270 in North County Sunday evening.
The crash happened sometime after 6:00 p.m. on eastbound I-270 near W. Florissant, police say.
One person died and two others were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Pershall Road next to I-270 is closed. Other information was not immediately known.
