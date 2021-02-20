NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash in a north St. Louis neighborhood left one person dead.
The one-car crash happened in the intersection of Natural Bridge and Prairie Ave near Fairground Park. Police said one person died. The gender and age of the victim has not been released at this time.
