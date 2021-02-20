Ambulance (generic)
MGN

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash in a north St. Louis neighborhood left one person dead. 

The one-car crash happened in the intersection of Natural Bridge and Prairie Ave near Fairground Park. Police said one person died. The gender and age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.