ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an early morning crash in North County.
St. Louis County police told News 4 a multi-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on westbound 270 at W. Florissant.
Accident reconstruction was called out after one person was killed in the crash.
Authorities said there were other injuries, but their extent is currently unknown.
One lane is open to traffic in the area as of 6 a.m. An extensive backup is being seen through the area.
News 4 photographer Mark Griffin took nearly 25 minutes to drive six miles from the Chain of Rocks Bridge to New Halls Ferry in the area around 6 a.m.
1 piece of advice for the drive in North #STLCo? Plenty of extra time! It's taken @mgriffin_kmov nearly 25 minutes to drive six miles from the @chainofrocks270 bridge to New Halls Ferry on 270WB due to construction and a serious crash. #n4tm @kmov #KMOVTraffic— Laura Hettiger (@LauraKHettiger) September 24, 2020
It is unknown when the remaining lanes will reopen.
