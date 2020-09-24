St. Louis County police told News 4 a multi-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on westbound 270 at W. Florissant. One person was killed and other injuries were reported.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an early morning crash in North County.

St. Louis County police told News 4 a multi-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on westbound 270 at W. Florissant.

Accident reconstruction was called out after one person was killed in the crash.

Authorities said there were other injuries, but their extent is currently unknown.

One lane is open to traffic in the area as of 6 a.m. An extensive backup is being seen through the area. 

News 4 photographer Mark Griffin took nearly 25 minutes to drive six miles from the Chain of Rocks Bridge to New Halls Ferry in the area around 6 a.m. 

It is unknown when the remaining lanes will reopen.

Stay tuned to News 4 for updates on this developing news.

