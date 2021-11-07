ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - One person died in a mobile home fire that broke out in St. Charles Sunday afternoon, firefighters tell News 4.
The fire broke out just after 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Pembrook Drive and N. Overbrook Drive.
Firefighters say the victim was the only person inside the mobile home. Other information was not immediately known.
