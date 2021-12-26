You are the owner of this article.
1 dead in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Jefferson County Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Highway H near De Soto. The only occupant of one car died. Two victims inside the other car were not hurt, police say.

Other information was not immediately known.

