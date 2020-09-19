RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A helicopter crashed into a storage facility in Red Bud, Illinois Saturday, firefighters told News 4.
The crash happened at the E-Z Self Storage on W. Market Street around 2:20 p.m.
The man piloting the helicopter died. He was the only person onboard.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.