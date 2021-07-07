MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Route 111 just north of Interstate 55. The Illinois State Police (ISP) said the driver of a Blue Chevrolet Cobalt hit an abandoned Ford Ranger parked on the shoulder. The Cobalt hit the concrete wall and then caught on fire. The driver was found dead inside the car.
The impact also caused the Ranger to overturn, dumping debris on the road before landing back on its side.
All lanes of Route 111 were closed for about a mile north of the interstate while officers are investigating.
