ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash closed the express lanes of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.
The crash closed the lanes near Carrie Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday. They were later reopened to traffic.
Police confirmed one person died and another person was taken to the hospital.
Accident reconstruction has been requested to investigate.
No other details have been released.
