ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
The one-car crash happened at 8 a.m. near Shreve. Detectives said the driver was the only one inside the car.
The highway was quickly shut down and traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.