OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting at a North County apartment complex left one dead and another injured person Sunday evening.
Officials were called to the Lackland Plaza Apartments in the 8400 block of Plazarock Court where they found two 20-year-old men shot. One of the men, identified as 20-year-old Jerry Chambers, of Hazelwood, died at the scene.
The other man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information should call he St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
