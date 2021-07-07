MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Both directions of Route 111 are closed in Madison County after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on the roadway just north of Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead, according to the Illinois State Police Department.
All lanes of Route 111 are closed for about a mile north of the interstate while officers are investigating. It is not known how long the roadway will be closed. News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger suggests drivers take Interstate 255 or Route 3 to get around the closure.
