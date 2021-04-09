ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver closed eastbound Interstate 44 before the depressed section in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

Around 4:35 a.m., officers were notified of a careless/reckless driver in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Branch followed by an "accident with injuries" call on Interstate 44 near Walnut. Police said their preliminary investigation suggests a white cargo van was traveling the wrong way when it was involved in a head-on crash.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.