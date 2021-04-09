ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver closed eastbound Interstate 44 before the depressed section in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.
The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.
Around 4:35 a.m., officers were notified of a careless/reckless driver in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Branch followed by an "accident with injuries" call on Interstate 44 near Walnut. Police said their preliminary investigation suggests a white cargo van was traveling the wrong way when it was involved in a head-on crash.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.