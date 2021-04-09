A serious crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Walnut early Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver closed eastbound Interstate 44 before the depressed section in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

Around 4:35 a.m., officers were notified of a careless/reckless driver in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Branch followed by an "accident with injuries" call on Interstate 44 near Walnut. Police said their preliminary investigation suggests a white cargo van was traveling the wrong way when it was involved in a head-on crash. 

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.