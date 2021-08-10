NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A fatal accident has closed northbound I-170 near Scudder in North County.
The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. The view from the MoDOT cameras shows the accident involved multiple cars and occurred near the grass median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances are on scene. One person has died.
One southbound lane was briefly closed. Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
