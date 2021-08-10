NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A fatal accident closed northbound I-170 near Scudder in North County for several hours Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. The view from the MoDOT cameras showed the accident involved multiple cars and occurred near the grass median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances were on scene. One person has died.
One southbound lane was briefly closed. Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.
The northbound lanes reopened Tuesday evening.
