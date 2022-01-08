1 dead in accident on NB I-55 in Soulard

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A fatal accident closed four lanes of northbound I-55 near Arsenal in South City for several hours Saturday.
The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Police say at one person died, one person suffered major injuries and another suffered minor injuries.
The view from the MoDOT cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene. All lanes re-opened around noon.
