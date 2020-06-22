WEST ST LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - One person died in a two-car accident that happened near Eureka Monday evening.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Old Highway 66.
Police say a passenger car collided with a commercial vehicle.
One victim was pronounced at the scene. Other information was not immediately known.
