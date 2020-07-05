SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A three-car crash in south St. Louis left one person dead Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of South Broadway for a report of a crash just before 11:45 p.m.
One person died at the scene. It is unknown if other injuries were reported.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
