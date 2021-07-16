MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fatal accident has closed all lanes northbound I-270 near Dorsett Road.
The accident happened around 3:30 between Dorsett and I-270. Police told News 4 the accident involved a box truck.
Maryland Heights police says drivers should expect the interstate to closed until at least 9 p.m.
ACCIDENTI-270 NB PAST DORSETT RD4 RIGHT LANES CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 4:37 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 16, 2021
Information on the victim or what caused the crash is still unknown.
