1 dead in 2-car crash in Millstadt

MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash in the Metro East Monday.
The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Illinois after two cars collided. At least one person was killed.
This is a developing story. News 4 is working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.